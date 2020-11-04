Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinFalcon. Kin has a total market capitalization of $32.60 million and $524,957.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Stellarport, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

