Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Kforce stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FMR LLC grew its position in Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $5,984,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

