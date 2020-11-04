Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.
Kforce stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FMR LLC grew its position in Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $5,984,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.