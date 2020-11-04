KeyCorp Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

SLG stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

