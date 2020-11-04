KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNKN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.