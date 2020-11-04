KeyCorp Comments on Masco Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after buying an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,124,000 after purchasing an additional 382,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Masco by 246.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,518 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

