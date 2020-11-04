KeyCorp Comments on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

HLIO opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.