KeyCorp Comments on Etsy Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY opened at $130.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $3,230,765.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,818.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $272,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,819 shares of company stock worth $34,830,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

