KeyCorp Comments on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

