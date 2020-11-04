Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

ETR NOEJ opened at €27.76 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.23. NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $884.50 million and a PE ratio of 129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

