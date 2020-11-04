Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €59.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.40. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

