Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $131.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kadant by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

