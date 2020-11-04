Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) was upgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JOY opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.10.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$11.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

