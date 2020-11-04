JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

JKS stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.29. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 134,996 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

