Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.70 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

