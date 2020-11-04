Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.