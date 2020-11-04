Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of KDP opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.