Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

