Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

BPMC opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.