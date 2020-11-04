Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $131.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

