Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.81.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 410.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $31,748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

