Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.