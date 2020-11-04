Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kirby Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Kirby stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

