Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $12,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

