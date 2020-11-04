Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bruker Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 607,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

