Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of TPR opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Tapestry by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $16,866,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

