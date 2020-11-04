Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.