Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTB. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 452,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.