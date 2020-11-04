Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 314,153 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7,273.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

