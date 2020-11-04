Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

