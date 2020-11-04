Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 249.3% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 32.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in The Boeing by 49.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

NYSE BA opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

