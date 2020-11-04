J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.