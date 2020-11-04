J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $142.97 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

