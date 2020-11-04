Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ITRN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

