ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of ITT worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

ITT stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

