iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,108,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,968,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,189,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,423,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

