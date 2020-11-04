IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.