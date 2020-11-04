IPG Photonics Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,960,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

