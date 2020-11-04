Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,849 call options.

NYSE SBE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Switchback Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.

In other Switchback Energy Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $156,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

