Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,849 call options.
NYSE SBE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Switchback Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.
In other Switchback Energy Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.