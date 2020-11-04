Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

