Investors Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.71 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after buying an additional 131,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,668,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.