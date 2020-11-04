Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 56.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 444,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

