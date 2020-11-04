Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $682.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $705.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

