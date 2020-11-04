Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 130.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 30.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

