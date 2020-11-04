Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 11.6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares were up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 145,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 93,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $122.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

