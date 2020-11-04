International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International General Insuranc in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised International General Insuranc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Get International General Insuranc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. International General Insuranc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insuranc in the second quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insuranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insuranc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.