International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Davy Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.80 ($3.15).

IAG stock opened at GBX 99.86 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.70.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

