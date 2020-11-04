Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

