Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IART. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $47.08 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,569.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $6,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 506.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

