Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.35-4.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.38 EPS.

NSP opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.