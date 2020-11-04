Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.